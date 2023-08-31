FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Joan Eloise Sproul Sells 500 Shares of Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.12, for a total transaction of C$102,560.00.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$205.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$203.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$196.10. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of C$152.30 and a twelve month high of C$212.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.30.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.14. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.1920761 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService from C$165.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

