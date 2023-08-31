Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a one year low of $123.55 and a one year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 80.6% in the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Five Below by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $786,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 10.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Five Below by 10.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

