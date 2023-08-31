Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Evercore ISI

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.32.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $182.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.95. Five Below has a 12-month low of $123.55 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

