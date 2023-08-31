Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Five Below Trading Up 0.1 %

FIVE stock opened at $182.95 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $123.55 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,794,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $50,684,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

