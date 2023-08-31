Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Flex by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after buying an additional 10,793,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,020,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,506,000 after buying an additional 106,624 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in Flex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,446,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,115,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 414,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $1,248,570.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,759 shares in the company, valued at $37,143,467.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 45,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $1,204,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $1,248,570.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,143,467.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,934 shares of company stock worth $20,686,303 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th.

Flex Stock Down 0.3 %

Flex stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

