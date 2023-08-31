Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 558,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,275,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 2.57.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

