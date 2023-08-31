Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Trading Up 5.5%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

