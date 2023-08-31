Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Up 15.4% in August

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ FORTY traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.40. 805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.04. Formula Systems has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and Information Technology professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix IT, Sapiens, Magic Software, Michpal, ZAP Group, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

