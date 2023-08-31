Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells $58,687.72 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.31. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $569.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FELE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

