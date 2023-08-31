Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in August

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,975,600 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 3,140,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.4 days.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.4 %

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 7.93%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 181.76%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.