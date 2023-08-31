Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.42

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.42 and traded as high as C$14.47. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.43, with a volume of 362,043 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins set a C$19.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.42.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 45.86%. The business had revenue of C$73.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 101.89%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

