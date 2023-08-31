Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,537,217 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.81% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $471,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 182,997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.83. 3,939,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,220,846. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

