Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Up 14.9% in August

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 868,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,931. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.32. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 187.58%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $64,033.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,262 shares in the company, valued at $662,972.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 340.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

