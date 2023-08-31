Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $102.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

