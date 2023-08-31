GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.15 on Thursday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 106,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.