Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 62.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 45,597 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,028,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.1% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Garmin Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $105.82 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.19.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

