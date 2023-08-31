Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.00-$2.50 EPS.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. Genesco has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $389.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Genesco

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $347,949. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genesco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 928,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

