Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 2-4% to $2.304-2.352 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.00-$2.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Genesco stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. Genesco has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $411.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.38. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $347,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 60.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

