Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,004,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,015 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Genpact worth $92,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $81,569,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,498,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 740,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

G stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.79. 58,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,718. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.11%.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Genpact

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Stories

