GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

GeoVax Labs Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GOVX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 257,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,423. The company has a market cap of $15.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

