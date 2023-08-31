GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Short Interest Update

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on GH Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

GH Research Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GHRS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,917. The firm has a market cap of $537.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. GH Research has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that GH Research will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GH Research by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GH Research by 277.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 13,760.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

Featured Stories

