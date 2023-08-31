Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,133 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $40,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $3,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.74. 1,749,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,748,634. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.