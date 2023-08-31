Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,192,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 739,704 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Global Payments worth $1,493,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Global Payments by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.1 %

GPN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.34. 268,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,293. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

