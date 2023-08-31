Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CAO Michael Shane Henrie Sells 1,325 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $147,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Shane Henrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.23 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 56.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Globe Life by 144.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

