GMS (NYSE:GMS) Issues Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GMS has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $76.14.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,775,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares in the company, valued at $416,775,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock valued at $115,788,574 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GMS during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GMS by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in GMS by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

