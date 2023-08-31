GMS (NYSE:GMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GMS has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,943.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $1,211,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,507.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,943.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock worth $115,788,574. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 8.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in GMS by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GMS by 50.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in GMS by 922.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

