goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in August

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 406.6 days.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 502. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.40.

Get goeasy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EHMEF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Articles

