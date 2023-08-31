Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Update

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Golden Agri-Resources Stock Performance
Shares of GARPY opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. Golden Agri-Resources has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $21.97.
Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile
