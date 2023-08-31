Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Update

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Golden Agri-Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GARPY opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. Golden Agri-Resources has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Get Golden Agri-Resources alerts:

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in Europe, China, India, Pakistan, the Middle east, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Agri-Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Agri-Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.