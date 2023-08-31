good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.20 to C$0.15. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. good natured Products traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 48310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial downgraded shares of good natured Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.20 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a PEG ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86.

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

