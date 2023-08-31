Gracell Biotechnologies’ (GRCL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCLFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRCL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Down 7.6 %

Gracell Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. 150,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,939. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

