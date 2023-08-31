Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Up 16.4% in August

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,061,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

