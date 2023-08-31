GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 18,467 shares.The stock last traded at $5.56 and had previously closed at $5.68.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

