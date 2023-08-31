Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Trading Down 0.4%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 5,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 32,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $891,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $765,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

