Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 17,328 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Bancorp worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBNC. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,829,104.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,573.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,829,104.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBNC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.59. 13,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,157. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $101.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBNC. Raymond James cut shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

