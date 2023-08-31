Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 8,038 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Cutera worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cutera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cutera by 10.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CUTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cutera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Cutera from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cutera

In related news, CFO Stuart Drummond purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,844.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Taylor C. Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $297,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,219.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Drummond acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,844.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cutera Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Cutera stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 262,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,396. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $235.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.93 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

