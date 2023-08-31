Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Position in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in SWK were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SWK by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SWK by 685.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in SWK by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SWK during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SWK from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

NASDAQ:SWKH traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.30. SWK Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $19.99.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 42.57%.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

