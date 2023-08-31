Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Immersion by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immersion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:IMMR remained flat at $7.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 41,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,874. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $227.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.42.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Immersion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
In related news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $162,437.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
