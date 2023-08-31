Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth about $17,501,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 11.3% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,810,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 67,734 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,856,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 751,879 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.17. 73,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $592.49 million, a P/E ratio of -100.88 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

