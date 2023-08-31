Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,121,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 40,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.74.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 703,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,361. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.09 and a 52-week high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

