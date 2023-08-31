Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $641,000 Holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.23. 483,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,955. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.98 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 24.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,763,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $282,692.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,870,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,763,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,285 shares of company stock valued at $21,638,362 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

