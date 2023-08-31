Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $658,000 Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Victory Capital by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

VCTR traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 105,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,701. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victory Capital

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $2,293,794.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,075,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,854,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,814 shares of company stock worth $4,937,739. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

