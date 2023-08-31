Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $739,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,957 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.46. 36,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $136.21 and a 52-week high of $209.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.77.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

