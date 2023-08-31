Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $18,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 77.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 142,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 62,248 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,129,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,164,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,255,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,954,000 after purchasing an additional 95,759 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,169,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

