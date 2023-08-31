Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $226.19. The company had a trading volume of 74,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,916. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.02.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 113.81%.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

