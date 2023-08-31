Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Origin Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $366,725,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 307,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 68,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OBNK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 72,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,928. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

