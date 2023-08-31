Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,296 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,580,619 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,000,231,000 after acquiring an additional 156,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,853,000 after buying an additional 787,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RIO shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE RIO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.60. 967,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

