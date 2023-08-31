Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 128 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 372.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,121. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:EXP traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.97. 81,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,571. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.48.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

