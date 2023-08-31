Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 3,845 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Cryoport worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 54.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cryoport by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.16. 59,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.54 and a quick ratio of 13.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $692.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens cut Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

