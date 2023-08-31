Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 5,988 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of HBIO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.41. 6,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,372. The firm has a market cap of $188.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,534.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

(Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

