Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Omnicell by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OMCL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 68,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -110.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $107.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

